Thursday Jul 07 2022
Queen to make important call after her return to Windsor?

Thursday Jul 07, 2022

Queen Elizabeth might make an extremely important decision regarding the government after her return to Windsor.

The monarch recently flew off to Scotland where she was staying at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. 

Her Majesty had a crucial meeting with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon as Scotland prepares to hold a vote to seek separation from the United Kingdom.

However, during her time away from Buckingham Palace, the British government witnessed complicated upheavals.

The current Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has entered a crisis with the British Parliament while several officials resigned from their positions demanding Johnson to step down.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak stated, "The public rightly expects the government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously," adding, "I recognize this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning."

Queen Elizabeth has a more ceremonial role in government but she could still ask the prime minister to step down.

A King’s College London’s professor Vernon Bogdanor told The List that the monarch should refrain from using her power.

"She's got quite wide legal powers but in a constitutional monarchy she shouldn't use them except in very extreme circumstances,” he said.

