Thursday Jul 07 2022
Victoria Beckham to reunite with ‘Spice Girls’ to perform at Geri Horner 50th birthday

Thursday Jul 07, 2022

Spice Girls are all set to reunite along with Victoria Beckham to perform at the 50th birthday bash of Geri Horner.

The group, Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm and Posh Spice along with Horner, will be seen together for the first time since the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics.

An insider spilled to The Sun, "It's going to be an amazing night. It's a seated, black tie do and the theme is Timeless Elegance.”

“Loads of Geri and her husband Christian’s celeb pals will be there and, excitingly, Geri is inviting all the Spice Girls - including Victoria,” the source added.

"The girls can't wait to reunite and the plan is for all five of them to sing Happy Birthday and get up on stage to join Geri for a number - possibly Wannabe.

"One of the girls turning 50 is a massive deal — they all want to mark the occasion in style, and reuniting after a decade seems the perfect time," the media outlet revealed.

