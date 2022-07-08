Lindsay Lohan sends pulses racing in her latest sun-kissed picture

Lindsay Lohan has recently shared her sun-kissed photo on social media and has set the internet on fire.



The Parent Trap star, 36, took to Instagram and shared her stunning pictures from her trip to the Turkish Riviera, including one of her wearing a red floral, floor-length dress as she admired her stunning surroundings.

"Fun in the sun," she captioned the post, tagging her location as The Bodrum EDITION, a luxury resort just miles from the Yalikavak Marina at the western point of the Bodrum peninsula.

A few of the Falling for Christmas star's family members, including her mom Dina Lohan and her brother Cody "Dakota" Lohan, sent their love in the comments section.

"So peaceful, love and light my beautiful girl Dina wrote, while Dakota added," can't wait to see you."

The trip comes shortly after PEOPLE confirmed last week that Lindsay is married to financier Bader Shammas.



Earlier this month, Lindsay posted a picture of the happy couple on her Instagram, calling Shammas her husband.

“I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time," she captioned the picture.