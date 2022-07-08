 
entertainment
Friday Jul 08 2022
By
Reuters

Removed from warzone, a Ukrainian circus troupe delights in France

By
Reuters

Friday Jul 08, 2022

Removed from warzone, a Ukrainian circus troupe delights in France
Removed from warzone, a Ukrainian circus troupe delights in France

Inside a packed circus tent in central France's Loire valley, Ukrainian acrobat Anastasiia Mazur delights the crowd with her balletic routine from a suspended ring.

Mazur, 31, fled her homeland weeks after Russia invaded, one of nearly a dozen acrobats, clowns, jugglers and contortionists who responded to a French theatre director's offer of refuge and the chance to put on a show to raise awareness of the war.

"I'm here and my family is in Germany," Mazur said in an interview in between rehearsals. "The war doesn't stop and we want more people to know about it. I hope it will end soon."

The newly formed troupe has called itself 'zirka!', meaning star in Ukrainian. Some left loved ones behind in Ukraine, others arrived with their children and belongings they could carry.

The show is an exhibition of hope and freedom, its organisers say. In some acts, the performers wear military-style camouflage fatigues and drape themselves in their national flag.

"The show is about telling what is currently happening in Ukraine in a light-hearted manner," said stage director Gerard Fasoli. "The audience can make up their own version of the story from what we give them."

Vyacheslav Iroshnikov said he had agonised over leaving his country in the face of Russian aggression. In the end he and his companion, a fellow circus performer, fled with his two children.

"Half of me (was) like 'OK, you have to stay' and half of me (said) 'OK, you have family, you have to keep it'."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s kids Archie, Lilibet ‘valuable prey’ for US

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s kids Archie, Lilibet ‘valuable prey’ for US
Johnny Depp’s reputation was damaged by restraining order not op-ed: Amber Heard

Johnny Depp’s reputation was damaged by restraining order not op-ed: Amber Heard
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'fighting' over ‘random phone messages’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'fighting' over ‘random phone messages’
Tom Parker's widow Kelsey pays moving tribute to her late husband

Tom Parker's widow Kelsey pays moving tribute to her late husband
Kim Kardashian on why she thinks herself as an ‘underdog’

Kim Kardashian on why she thinks herself as an ‘underdog’
Britney Spears fails to recognize Tom Hardy in ‘The Reckoning’ audition tape

Britney Spears fails to recognize Tom Hardy in ‘The Reckoning’ audition tape
Elon Musk expresses desire to have more kids in future

Elon Musk expresses desire to have more kids in future
Prince Harry ‘never got’ Queen’s blessing for Lilibet’s name?

Prince Harry ‘never got’ Queen’s blessing for Lilibet’s name?
Kylie Jenner rubbishes delivery driver’s false claims of hearing her son 'scream'

Kylie Jenner rubbishes delivery driver’s false claims of hearing her son 'scream'
Lindsay Lohan sends pulses racing in her latest sun-kissed picture

Lindsay Lohan sends pulses racing in her latest sun-kissed picture
Queen sends love to cousin Prince Richard, his wife on golden wedding anniversary

Queen sends love to cousin Prince Richard, his wife on golden wedding anniversary
Elon Musk lashes out at Twitter over Jordan Peterson’s suspension

Elon Musk lashes out at Twitter over Jordan Peterson’s suspension

Latest

view all