Wednesday Jul 13 2022
Kim Kardashian dismisses rumours she is back together with Kanye West

Wednesday Jul 13, 2022

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has dismissed rumours she is ‘back together’ with her former husband Kanye West.

Rumours were rife on social media that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Kanye West are rekindling their romance.

However, the mother of four took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared intimate photos with her boyfriend Pete Davidson, seemingly dismissing the speculations of her rekindle with Kanye.

Meanwhile, according to the ET!, the former Saturday Night Live star is bringing light to Kim’s life and it seems the lovebirds are only getting more fun and more serious.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have been dating for several months.

The report quoted a source as saying Pete Davidson and Kim are so in love. “Kim is light and happy with Pete and it shows in so many ways.”

