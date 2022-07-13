David Beckham’s stalker reveals motives for stalking his daughter Harper

 
Wednesday Jul 13 2022
Web Desk

Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 13, 2022

David Beckham’s fan, who claimed to be the real mother of his daughter Harper Seven, revealed why she stalked the legendary player’s little girl.

During today's hearing at Westminster Magistates' Court, Prosecutor Arizuna Asante read the letter that Sharon Bell wrote to the sports star before turning up at Harper’s school in 2021.

"I would love to see my darling little Harper, she's my child David... I love her to bits," the 58-year-old stalker wrote in one of her letter as per Mirror.co.uk.

Disclosing the motive behind her stalking, Asante said in court that Bell penned in a letter that she wants to see the 11-year-old "and give her a big kiss and a cuddle and that would be great."

In statement read at court, David said he felt "helpless and angry there was nothing I could do", and he was "very concerned for Harper's safety," after Bell turned up at his child’s school last November.

Earlier, after threatening via letters, Bell arrived at David’s home in Oxford and London last summer before going to Harper’s school.

She claimed that she is the real mother of Harper, saying that her eggs were "fused" with David’s and as a result Harper was born.

David has denied the claims when Asante told the court in previous hearing that, "David says he does not know the defendant and she is not the mother of his children."

In today’s hearing, District Judge Michael Snow reached the verdict and said he had no doubt Bell caused David "harassment, alarm and distress" and detained her under section 37 of the mental health act.

