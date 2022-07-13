Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will ‘eventually run out of ammunition’

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have ‘rewritten history, royal expert Phil Dampier believes.



The International Business Times quoted the royal commentator as saying that he is ‘convinced’ that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have "rewritten history".

He further said the Duke and Duchess ‘have done it so often they believe it themselves and therefore can sleep soundly at night.’

The royal expert went on to say he believes that the couple will "eventually run out of ammunition, but by then the damage will have been done."

Earlier, he said Prince Harry will never be able to regain the trust of his father Prince Charles and elder brother Prince William if he goes on a second Oprah interview.