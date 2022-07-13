 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 13 2022
Kim Kardashian’s beau Pete Davidson wants to be a father: ‘That’s my dream’

Wednesday Jul 13, 2022

Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson has recently revealed his “dream” of becoming a father as he expressed his excitement to embrace fatherhood.

During a conversation with Kevin Hart, the 28-year-old comedian admitted his desire of expanding his family.

“[I’m] definitely a family guy. My favorite thing ever, which I’ve yet to achieve, is I want to have a kid,” he said in a sneak peek of Hart to Heart.

“That’s like my dream,” the former Saturday Night Live star revealed on Tuesday.

Davidson then tried to justify his desire dubbing it as “super corny” to which Hart interjected that it’s not corny.

“It’s the best thing you can do in life,” Hart added.

The comedian then continued, "It would be so fun. Dress up the little dude. I’m just so excited for that chapter, so like that’s kinda just what I’m preparing for now.”

“Just trying to be like, as good of a dude, and develop and get better so that when that happens it’s just easier,” Davidson added.

Davidson and Kardashian have been dating since last November after the reality TV star got divorced from Kanye West.

