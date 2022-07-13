 Love Island 2021 winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon part ways after one year of relationship 

 
It’s over! Love Island 2021 winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon are no longer partners as they officially called it quits after one year of relationship, reported MailOnline.

According to the outlet, Millie, 25, and Liam, 22, who have been living together in Essex but have since moved out of their shared home, decided to go their separate ways after growing apart in recent months, while they both pursued individual work opportunities.

A source close to the couple told: 'It's been really hard for both Millie and Liam to come to this decision.

'There has been no drama or wrongdoing and they both still fully support each other and will remain close friends.

'They have moved out of the Essex home they shared together and are now looking forward to the future.'

Confirming the news on Instagram, Millie said: 'Hi everyone, to avoid any speculation Liam and I wanted to share with you that we have separated.

'It's been a tough decision and I am gutted but it's ultimately what is best for us right now. Thank you to every single one of you for supporting our relationship.

Echoing Millie's sentiment, Liam said: 'Hi everyone, to avoid any speculation Millie and I wanted to share with you that we have sadly separated.

'Honestly so gutted. But thank you to every single one of you for supporting our relationship.

