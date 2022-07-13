PM appoints British-Pakistani entrepreneur as investment ambassador

Zeeshaan Shah, who has been appointed as ambassador-at-large on investment. — Photo by author

Zeeshaan Shah appointed ambassador-at-large on investment.

Enterpriser hopeful of bringing investment into Pakistan.

Shah praises the coalition government's reform agenda.

LONDON: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed British Pakistani enterpriser Zeeshaan Shah as ambassador-at-large on investment to promote foreign investment into Pakistan.

The announcement was made through a notification issued by the Prime Minister Office on Wednesday.

The notification reads: “The Prime Minister has been pleased to appoint Mr Zeeshaan Shah as Ambassador-at-Large on Investment, with immediate effect. The appointment of Mr Zeeshan Shah will be in an honorary capacity.”

Shah is a multi-award-winning entrepreneur based out of London. His group has overseen investment transactions in excess of $1.3 billion. He made his name first when he appeared on BBC’s popular show “Apprentice”.

The entrepreneur boasts a global network of contacts within the investment space including leading institutional and family offices across the Far East, Middle East, United Kingdom and the United States of America.

Speaking to Geo.tv, Shah said that in his first task, he will immediately be travelling to the USA to meet with investors in Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, and New York.

He said that he was thankful to PM Shehbaz for showing confidence in him and will do his utmost to represent Pakistan.

Shah said: “I will not be taking any salary, perks or financial gains from the Government of Pakistan. My role is in a voluntary capacity and I consider this my national duty.”

“Pakistan is ripe for investment, not only in the booming IT & tourism sectors but in a broad range of sectors. The current government has its entire focus on reforming the system to create a system where there is the ease of doing business in order for Pakistan to develop.”

“The reform agenda that the government is implementing is amongst the most advanced in the world and it offers huge opportunities to the investors, local and internationally. I look forward to meeting with investors across the world and facilitating them to invest in Pakistan.”