 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 13 2022
By
Web Desk

'Euphoria' star Sydney Sweeney shares special moment with mother in sweet video

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 13, 2022

Sydney Sweeney is sharing her special moment with her fans on social media.

The 24-year-old broke down in tears on Tuesday after she got to know that she received two Supporting Actress Emmy nominations.

The star was nominated for her roles in the hit HBO series Euphoria as well as for the limited series The White Lotus.

Sweeney shared the emotional moment as she told her mom the big news on Instagram.  

The actress could be seen curled up in the passenger seat of a car as she happily yelled “Mom” into the phone before breaking down in tears.

“What a morning! thank you so much to the @televisionacad for my emmy nominations! It’s an honor to know that both Olivia and Cassie have connected with so many,” Sweeney captioned the video, alongside headshots of both characters.

She continued, “I’m so proud of both these shows and grateful to everybody that’s been apart of them. But most importantly mom, I love you, we did it through the ups and downs! thank you thank you!!”

Sweeney told People she wasn’t expecting the nominations and was “in disbelief” and “beyond appreciative” to be recognized.

“I wasn’t really expecting this,” she said. “When I fell in love with acting, and when I fall in love with my characters, I don’t really think about the whole award aspect of it. I think there are so many incredibly actors that I was rooting for, so I wasn’t ready.”


More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian shares stunning photos with kids

Kim Kardashian shares stunning photos with kids

Britney Spears calls police for safety as she runs out of gas on LA's freeway

Britney Spears calls police for safety as she runs out of gas on LA's freeway
Lizzo shares special moment after Emmy nominations

Lizzo shares special moment after Emmy nominations
Madonna slays in black lace top, shorts and fishnet tights as she steps out for dinner in NYC

Madonna slays in black lace top, shorts and fishnet tights as she steps out for dinner in NYC
Kate Middleton was once forced to miss her 'hero' Murray's historic win: Here's why

Kate Middleton was once forced to miss her 'hero' Murray's historic win: Here's why
Cardi B admits she has never hired a nanny for her daughter

Cardi B admits she has never hired a nanny for her daughter
Johnny Depp emerges unharmed from another case ahead of Amber Heard's new plea: report

Johnny Depp emerges unharmed from another case ahead of Amber Heard's new plea: report
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are considering about growing their family

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are considering about growing their family
Cardi B, Offset raise eyebrows as they give daughter Kulture $50K for her 4th birthday

Cardi B, Offset raise eyebrows as they give daughter Kulture $50K for her 4th birthday

Meghan Markle hailed for ‘escaping toxic waste heap’ Royal Family

Meghan Markle hailed for ‘escaping toxic waste heap’ Royal Family
Amber Heard’s fans lash out at Doja Cat for mimicking her viral testimony

Amber Heard’s fans lash out at Doja Cat for mimicking her viral testimony
Amber Heard named Oonagh Paige Heard ‘in connection’ to Johnny Depp?

Amber Heard named Oonagh Paige Heard ‘in connection’ to Johnny Depp?

Latest

view all