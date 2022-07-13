'Euphoria' star Sydney Sweeney shares special moment with mother in sweet video

Sydney Sweeney is sharing her special moment with her fans on social media.

The 24-year-old broke down in tears on Tuesday after she got to know that she received two Supporting Actress Emmy nominations.

The star was nominated for her roles in the hit HBO series Euphoria as well as for the limited series The White Lotus.

Sweeney shared the emotional moment as she told her mom the big news on Instagram.

The actress could be seen curled up in the passenger seat of a car as she happily yelled “Mom” into the phone before breaking down in tears.

“What a morning! thank you so much to the @televisionacad for my emmy nominations! It’s an honor to know that both Olivia and Cassie have connected with so many,” Sweeney captioned the video, alongside headshots of both characters.

She continued, “I’m so proud of both these shows and grateful to everybody that’s been apart of them. But most importantly mom, I love you, we did it through the ups and downs! thank you thank you!!”



Sweeney told People she wasn’t expecting the nominations and was “in disbelief” and “beyond appreciative” to be recognized.

“I wasn’t really expecting this,” she said. “When I fell in love with acting, and when I fall in love with my characters, I don’t really think about the whole award aspect of it. I think there are so many incredibly actors that I was rooting for, so I wasn’t ready.”



