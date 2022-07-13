 
Amber Heard's motion to set aside verdict in Johnny Depp defamation case rejected: report

Actress Amber Heard’s motion to overturn the verdict in her ex-husband Johnny Depp's defamation case has reportedly been rejected by a judge.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor won a suit against Heard last month in a high-profile civil trial.

The 36-year-old's lawyers filed a motion earlier this month arguing the verdict that she had defamed her ex-husband was not supported by evidence. Heard's legal team also alleged that a juror had not been properly vetted.

A judge has rejected a request from the actress to set aside the $10m defamation judgment awarded against her in favor of Depp.

In a written order on Wednesday, US judge Penney Azcarate reportedly rejected all Heard’s claims and said the juror issue specifically was irrelevant and that Heard cannot show she was prejudiced.

“The juror was vetted, sat for the entire jury, deliberated, and reached a verdict,” the judge wrote. “The only evidence before this court is that this juror and all jurors followed their oaths, the court’s instructions, and orders. This court is bound by the competent decision of the jury.”

However, Amber Heard still has the right to appeal the verdict to the Virginia Court of Appeals.

