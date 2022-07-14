 
Prince Andrew faces 'wrath' of Prince Charles, bond 'virtually non-existent'

Prince Andrew faces 'wrath' of Prince Charles, bond 'virtually non-existent'

Prince Charles and Prince Andrew relationship is 'non-existent' after the latter's infamous sex scandal.

The future King does not want anything to do with his shamed brother amid his banishment from the royal family. In January, Andrew was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages.

Writing for Fox News, royal expert Neil Sean said: “Andrew faces the wrath of his older brother Prince Charles even more now than ever…

“Today the relationship is virtually non-existent due to the extra workload that Charles and William have undertaken since the Queen has almost semi-retired now, which left Andrew to fill his time watching old movies on TV — visiting his mother at the castle and plotting that comeback which may now never happen.”

He added that Charles and Andrew are 'no longer speaking' since they never really saw 'eye to eye' earlier as well.

He wrote: “It’s reported that the Queen sees Andrew as her 'favourite' son, and something he has played up to quite a lot despite Prince Charles having the higher public role.

“It always infuriated Charles that Andrew could do no wrong in the eyes of his mother who had more time for him simply because she had grown into her role by the time Andrew had arrived.

“Charles has had to simply work harder he feels than ever as Andrew was known back in the day as the fun-loving party prince, good-looking and always seen with the right people at all the hottest spots plus endless model girlfriends, while Charles always appeared more sour and dour by comparison.”

