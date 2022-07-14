Duchess Camilla 'illicit affair' with Charles mocked on TikTok by Diana admirers

Duchess Camilla is receiving the worst hate on TikTok from Princess Diana fans ahead of her birthday.

Meghan Markle pal Omid Scobie briefly touches upon the reasons Camilla remains unpopular despite great services in the name of the Queen.

Royal author Omid Scobie said: "If you have followed royal news for long enough you’ll be more than familiar with the unofficial tradition of marking Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall’s birthday on July 17 with long, glowing features detailing how she has turned around her unpopularity to become hugely loved by the nation.



"Peppered with jolly anecdotes about her friendly interactions with royal photographers and her 'sharp wit', the articles are often so positive they read like advertorials".



Writing for YahooNews, Scobie added: "While time has certainly helped move Camilla’s story on to what is now a life of service and royal duty, the story of her illicit affair with Prince Charles while Diana battled mental health demons during a miserable marriage still lingers for many.



"And it’s not as much of a generational thing as one might think. A scroll through royal TikTok shows that amongst younger Millennials and Gen-Z, feelings aren’t much different.

"Videos comparing Camilla’s life, fashion and legacy to that of Diana’s carry millions of views, all with overwhelming support for the late Princess of Wales".

"Of course, the popularity of The Crown hasn’t helped," Scobie said.



"Its depiction of Parker-Bowles as a chain-smoking adulteress and ongoing focus on Diana’s 'three of us in this marriage' has reintroduced a story during which many followers weren't even alive."

Speaking of the scrutiny Camilla had to face after marrying Charles, the future Queen Consort told Mail on Sunday, The Duchess said: "I couldn’t really go anywhere... It was horrid.

"It was a deeply unpleasant time and I wouldn’t want to put my worst enemy through it. I couldn’t have survived it without my family."