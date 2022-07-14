 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Find out why Dwayne Johnson turned down the offer to host Emmys

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 14, 2022

Find out why Dwayne Johnson turned down the offer to host Emmys
Find out why Dwayne Johnson turned down the offer to host Emmys  

After the nominations for the 74th Annual Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday, viewers have been excited to find out who will ultimately host the ceremony.

While rumors were making rounds recently that comedian Chris Rock and actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will host the 2022 ceremony, it has been recently confirmed that the Red Notice actor had turned down the hosting gig.

On Wednesday, in an interview with ET, the Jungle Cruise star, 50, revealed, "It was just schedule. I was really, truly honored when they came to me and asked, but it was just a scheduling thing."

"That's all. That's really what it comes down to," he added.

The Hobbs & Shaw star’s reveal came the same day that a source told the outlet that Chris Rock had also declined the offer to host the ceremony, which is set to take place on Sept. 12.

"He's in the middle of his tour and is preparing for the taping of his comedy special, which will be taping this fall," sources confirmed.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry ‘very frosty and upset’ since US Meghan Markle move

Prince Harry ‘very frosty and upset’ since US Meghan Markle move
Khloe Kardashian ex Tristan Thompson posts about ‘happiness’ amid baby no 2

Khloe Kardashian ex Tristan Thompson posts about ‘happiness’ amid baby no 2
Shakira offers multimillion separation deal, Gerard Pique refuses: Report

Shakira offers multimillion separation deal, Gerard Pique refuses: Report
Amber Heard accused of ‘willful malice’ against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard accused of ‘willful malice’ against Johnny Depp
Fans in rage as 2022 Emmys snub ‘Stranger Things’ stars Sadie Sink, Millie Bobby Brown

Fans in rage as 2022 Emmys snub ‘Stranger Things’ stars Sadie Sink, Millie Bobby Brown
Prince George ‘refuses’ Prince William’s ‘gentle parenting’ at Wimbledon

Prince George ‘refuses’ Prince William’s ‘gentle parenting’ at Wimbledon
Bradley Cooper briefly dated THIS actress before Huma Abedin romance, deets inside

Bradley Cooper briefly dated THIS actress before Huma Abedin romance, deets inside

Zendaya vows to never cook again after getting index finger stitched up

Zendaya vows to never cook again after getting index finger stitched up
Ryan Gosling not a fan of ‘Barbie’ Ken: ‘It’s not what you think it is’

Ryan Gosling not a fan of ‘Barbie’ Ken: ‘It’s not what you think it is’
Queen Elizabeth ‘threatened’ by multiple Palace break ins

Queen Elizabeth ‘threatened’ by multiple Palace break ins
BTS’ J-Hope unveils teaser video for solo single ‘Arson’: Watch

BTS’ J-Hope unveils teaser video for solo single ‘Arson’: Watch
Real reason Khloe Kardashian is having Tristan Thompson’s kid despite scandal

Real reason Khloe Kardashian is having Tristan Thompson’s kid despite scandal

Latest

view all