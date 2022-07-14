Find out why Dwayne Johnson turned down the offer to host Emmys

After the nominations for the 74th Annual Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday, viewers have been excited to find out who will ultimately host the ceremony.

While rumors were making rounds recently that comedian Chris Rock and actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will host the 2022 ceremony, it has been recently confirmed that the Red Notice actor had turned down the hosting gig.

On Wednesday, in an interview with ET, the Jungle Cruise star, 50, revealed, "It was just schedule. I was really, truly honored when they came to me and asked, but it was just a scheduling thing."

"That's all. That's really what it comes down to," he added.

The Hobbs & Shaw star’s reveal came the same day that a source told the outlet that Chris Rock had also declined the offer to host the ceremony, which is set to take place on Sept. 12.

"He's in the middle of his tour and is preparing for the taping of his comedy special, which will be taping this fall," sources confirmed.