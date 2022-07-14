 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘won’t hold back’ with ‘things that shaped him’ in memoir

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 14, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry has reportedly promised his publishing house that he wont’ be holding back on anything that’s shaped him in the memoir.

For those Sussex fans worried about the memoir delay, many fan theories have emerged, but one official statement by Prince Harry’s publishing house proves the Duke will never ‘hold back’ on the things that shaped him, given the promise he’s made.

Earlier in the year Penguin, Random House issued a statement about the prince’s upcoming memoir, in an attempt to settle the curiosity of eagle-eyed fans.

At the time they made some revelations that have since been forgotten but act as a ‘binding agent’ holding future collaborations hostage.

They admitted that the Duke promised them “intimate and heartfelt” accounts of his life.

But also added that he will not be ‘holding back’ on revealing a “definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him.” according to Express. 

