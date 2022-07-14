 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘keeping family at a distance’ fearing memoir blowback

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 14, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry ‘pushing back’ royals because of fears of pushback from his memoir release.

Royal commentator Richard Eden made this claim during his interview with the Palace Confidential.

“There’s a lot Harry could do but I really do think he is keeping his family at a distance until his book is published. I really, really do.”

Eden added: “I think that he is going to be saying some things which will be unpleasant and will go down badly with Prince Charles and Prince William and he almost, sort of, can’t face them. I think that partly explains the awkward situation we had during the Jubilee and why they didn’t want to spend time with each other.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s love still going strong

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s love still going strong
Reese Witherspoon shares glimpse of outing with Laura Dern: Photos

Reese Witherspoon shares glimpse of outing with Laura Dern: Photos
Kim Kardashian’s beach vacay snaps spark backlash, fans worry for North’s health

Kim Kardashian’s beach vacay snaps spark backlash, fans worry for North’s health
Ana de Armas opens up about ‘horrifying phase’ after calling it quits with Ben Affleck

Ana de Armas opens up about ‘horrifying phase’ after calling it quits with Ben Affleck
Here’s why ‘Stranger Things’ star Joseph Quinn cried during Q&A session with fans

Here’s why ‘Stranger Things’ star Joseph Quinn cried during Q&A session with fans
Jennifer Aniston seems unfazed by Emmy snub after Reese Witherspoon’s nod

Jennifer Aniston seems unfazed by Emmy snub after Reese Witherspoon’s nod
Watch: Camille Vasquez ‘beams’ looking to Johnny Depp in reunion’

Watch: Camille Vasquez ‘beams’ looking to Johnny Depp in reunion’
Prince Harry accused of 'insulting qualified graduates' with mental fitness video

Prince Harry accused of 'insulting qualified graduates' with mental fitness video
Camilla reveals Prince Charles approved Kate Middleton photoshoot

Camilla reveals Prince Charles approved Kate Middleton photoshoot
Camilla prepares to become styled Queen Consort

Camilla prepares to become styled Queen Consort
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘can’t hack it’ in Hollywood: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘can’t hack it’ in Hollywood: report
‘Proud’ Khaled Hosseini vows to support transgender daughter in an emotional note

‘Proud’ Khaled Hosseini vows to support transgender daughter in an emotional note

Latest

view all