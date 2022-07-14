Prince Harry ‘keeping family at a distance’ fearing memoir blowback

File Footage

Prince Harry ‘pushing back’ royals because of fears of pushback from his memoir release.



Royal commentator Richard Eden made this claim during his interview with the Palace Confidential.

“There’s a lot Harry could do but I really do think he is keeping his family at a distance until his book is published. I really, really do.”

Eden added: “I think that he is going to be saying some things which will be unpleasant and will go down badly with Prince Charles and Prince William and he almost, sort of, can’t face them. I think that partly explains the awkward situation we had during the Jubilee and why they didn’t want to spend time with each other.”