Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are visiting UN General Assembly?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to jet off to New York for their first public appearance since they had a frosty welcome from the royal family during Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.



According to reports, the former royal couple will address the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, July 18.

Prince Harry will reportedly deliver speech about poverty and climate change during his address to the UN General Assembly.

It is speculated that Meghan and Harry are visiting the United Nations to reclaim their reputation after they were humiliated at the jubilee celebrations.

Royal expert Tom Sykes, in his latest piece for The Daily Beast, has claimed that Prince Harry plans to "relaunch his career as a global humanitarian with a keynote address at the United Nations General Assembly to mark Nelson Mandela Day."

Tom Sykes went on to say the duke and duchess of Sussex special appearance at the UN General Assembly "will turn a page on the humiliations they suffered" during the Platinum Jubilee.’