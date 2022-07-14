 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are visiting UN General Assembly?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 14, 2022

Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are visiting UN General Assembly?
Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are visiting UN General Assembly?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to jet off to New York for their first public appearance since they had a frosty welcome from the royal family during Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

According to reports, the former royal couple will address the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, July 18.

Prince Harry will reportedly deliver speech about poverty and climate change during his address to the UN General Assembly.

It is speculated that Meghan and Harry are visiting the United Nations to reclaim their reputation after they were humiliated at the jubilee celebrations.

Royal expert Tom Sykes, in his latest piece for The Daily Beast, has claimed that Prince Harry plans to "relaunch his career as a global humanitarian with a keynote address at the United Nations General Assembly to mark Nelson Mandela Day."

Tom Sykes went on to say the duke and duchess of Sussex special appearance at the UN General Assembly "will turn a page on the humiliations they suffered" during the Platinum Jubilee.’ 

More From Entertainment:

Camila Morrone all set to star with Stranger Things stars for Marmalade

Camila Morrone all set to star with Stranger Things stars for Marmalade
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ breaks major box office record by surpassing THIS film

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ breaks major box office record by surpassing THIS film

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s love still going strong

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s love still going strong
Reese Witherspoon shares glimpse of outing with Laura Dern: Photos

Reese Witherspoon shares glimpse of outing with Laura Dern: Photos
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz cosies up in new loved-up pics on honeymoon

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz cosies up in new loved-up pics on honeymoon
Prince Charles could throw lavish 75th birthday bash for his wife Camilla

Prince Charles could throw lavish 75th birthday bash for his wife Camilla
Kim Kardashian’s beach vacay snaps spark backlash, fans worry for North’s health

Kim Kardashian’s beach vacay snaps spark backlash, fans worry for North’s health
Ana de Armas opens up about ‘horrifying phase’ after calling it quits with Ben Affleck

Ana de Armas opens up about ‘horrifying phase’ after calling it quits with Ben Affleck
Here’s why ‘Stranger Things’ star Joseph Quinn cried during Q&A session with fans

Here’s why ‘Stranger Things’ star Joseph Quinn cried during Q&A session with fans
Jennifer Aniston seems unfazed by Emmy snub after Reese Witherspoon’s nod

Jennifer Aniston seems unfazed by Emmy snub after Reese Witherspoon’s nod
Watch: Camille Vasquez ‘beams’ looking to Johnny Depp in reunion’

Watch: Camille Vasquez ‘beams’ looking to Johnny Depp in reunion’
Prince Harry accused of 'insulting qualified graduates' with mental fitness video

Prince Harry accused of 'insulting qualified graduates' with mental fitness video

Latest

view all