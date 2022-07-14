 
entertainment
Reese Witherspoon shares glimpse of outing with Laura Dern: Photos

Reese Witherspoon has recently spent a day out with her best friend Laura Dern on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, the 46-year-old shared three photos of her reunion where both the actresses were seen in high spirits and enjoying each other’s company.

In the photos, Witherspoon looked gorgeous in her dark blue button-up blouse.

Meanwhile, The Jurassic Park actress wore a sleeveless white blouse and accessorized it with an orange-tinted pair of sunglasses.

“If you mess with her, you mess with me. It's a package deal,” wrote the actress-producer in the caption.

Interestingly, Witherspoon and Dern were previously featured in the popular drama series Big Little Lies, based on Liane Moriarty's novel of the same name. 

