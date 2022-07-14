 
Thursday Jul 14 2022
Khloé Kardashian, ex Tristan Thompson's second baby's gender REVEALED

Thursday Jul 14, 2022

Khloe Kardashian and her cheater ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson are reportedly expecting a son via surrogate.

Multi sources confirmed to Page Six that the reality TV star will be welcoming a baby boy with the NBA player, whom she broke up with following his paternity scandal.

“Khloé has always wanted a little brother for True and decided to go ahead with having the baby with the support of her family,” an insider spilled to the outlet.

The Kardashians star broke the internet earlier today after her representative announced that she is expecting another child with ex boyfriend.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” the statement by Khloe’s rep read.

“Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” it added. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

Khloe has since been targeted by online trolls as they slammed her for having second baby with the serial cheater.

However, a source dished to the publication that Khloe and Tristan are not back together nor they have communicated since December 2021 outside of co-parenting their daughter.

