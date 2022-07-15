 
entertainment
Friday Jul 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Gun shooting survivor Gabby Giffords shares her story in new film

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 15, 2022

Gun shooting survivor Gabby Giffords shares her story in new film

Former Congresswomen and gun shooting survivor Gabby Giffords is sharing her story of recovery and determination in a new documentary released this week.

"Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down” recounts the former Democractic Representative's journey since she was seriously wounded in an attack at a gathering of constituents in Tucson, Arizona in January 2011 in which six people were killed.

Giffords stepped down from Congress after sustainingn a serious head injury and has since become a leading activist for gun restrictions in the United States.

"Move ahead, do not look back. Fight, fight, fight everyday,” she told Reuters about her mission to end gun violence despite a recent rash of mass shootings in the United States, including at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois and at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

The documentary includes an interview with former U.S. president Barack Obama, footage filmed during Giffords' recovery and an intimate look at her marriage to former astronaut and now Democratic Senator Mark Kelly.

It was directed by Julie Cohen and Betsy West, known for their 2018 Oscar-nominated film about late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"Gabby is yet another strong woman that we've had the opportunity to film and I would say really one of the most inspiring," West said. Asked what the film's message was, Giffords, who received the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House last week, said: "For me it has been really important to move ahead, to not look back.

"I hope others are inspired to keep moving forward no matter what." "Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down" is released in U.S. theatres on Friday...Reuters 

More From Entertainment:

'Meghan Markle and Prince Harry terrified of Tom Bower's book'

'Meghan Markle and Prince Harry terrified of Tom Bower's book'
Johnny Depp avoids celebrating latest victory against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp avoids celebrating latest victory against Amber Heard

Hugh Grant likely to play Prince Andrew in new film

Hugh Grant likely to play Prince Andrew in new film

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez sparks reactions as she appears in denim bell bottoms and a silk top

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez sparks reactions as she appears in denim bell bottoms and a silk top
Ivana Trump,first wife of Donald Trump, dies

Ivana Trump,first wife of Donald Trump, dies

Khloe Kardashian wants her ex boyfriend Tristan Thompson to 'co-parent new baby'

Khloe Kardashian wants her ex boyfriend Tristan Thompson to 'co-parent new baby'
Beyoncé amasses 3.5 million followers within hours of joining TikTok

Beyoncé amasses 3.5 million followers within hours of joining TikTok
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcome their second child

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcome their second child
Tom Bower's bombshell book about Meghan Markle gets release date

Tom Bower's bombshell book about Meghan Markle gets release date
Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle 'creates new form of celebrity'

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle 'creates new form of celebrity'
Johnny Depp appears in good spirits as court rejects Amber Heard’s appeal

Johnny Depp appears in good spirits as court rejects Amber Heard’s appeal
Rihanna oozes charm in all-black attire at art gallery in London

Rihanna oozes charm in all-black attire at art gallery in London

Latest

view all