Kourtney Kardashian watches Travis Barker return to stage after health scare

Friday Jul 15 2022
Kourtney Kardashian attended Travis Barker’s concert as he hit the stage for the first time after going through emergency surgery for pancreatitis.

The Blink-182 drummer left fans worried when he was rushed to the hospital last month with severe abdominal pain.

Following the treatment, Barker tweeted on June 28, “God save me.”

The rockstar has seemingly made full recovery as he set the stage on fire with Machine Gun Kelly on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Cheering up to her hubby, the 43-year-old diva was also present among the concertgoers as she shared a photo of the musician's dressing room door on her Instagram Story.

She also posted a video of Barker on the big screen at the LA Forum as MGK hyped fans up with his enthralling performance.

Kardashian also dropped a selfie with her 10-year-old child Penelope who recently celebrated her birthday with a lavish pool party.

