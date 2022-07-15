 
Friday Jul 15 2022
Meghan Markle’s take down ‘imminent’ with the ‘skeletons in her closet’

Friday Jul 15, 2022

Royal experts warn Meghan Markle is already ‘dreading’ the release of her incoming tell-all which threatens to oust the ‘skeletons of her closet’.

An inside source close to The Sun made this revelation in their interview and believes the Duchess must already be ‘dreading’ everything.

The anonymous source was quoted telling the outlet, “This is the book Meghan will be dreading.”

“Tom doesn't pull his punches and is terrifyingly thorough in his research. No stone will be left unturned.”

This claim comes just a few months after the author’s pre-release material sent shockwaves across social media.

It read, “Tom Bower, Britain's leading investigative biographer, unpicks the tangled web surrounding the Sussexes and their relationship with the Royal Family.”

“From courtroom dramas to courtier politics, using extensive research, expert sourcing, and interviews from insiders who have never spoken before, this book uncovers an astonishing story of love, betrayal, secrets, and revenge.”

