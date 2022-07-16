 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 16 2022
Kylie Jenner fans lambast over 'private jets' display on social media: Photo

Kylie Jenner has recently been slammed by netizens for bragging about her and beau Travis Scott’s private jets on social media.

On Friday, the reality star turned to Instagram and shared a black and white photo of her and the music artist with large aircrafts in the background.

In the photo, the pair could be seen hugging each other along with their four-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

“You wanna take mine or yours?” wrote the beauty mogul in the caption.

This post did not go well with her followers and fans who took to the comments section and hit back at the flaunting of her wealth.

One user penned, “Classless boasting.”

Another added, “Too much flaunting of your wealth when others are barely surviving.”

Some said that this post “displays the shallow mentality of the billionaire” as she ignored issues like global warming, climate change and inflation.

“In the period of a global warming crisis, you think this is the most appropriate thing to post?” other said.

Someone else quipped, “Your waste of gas emissions or mine?”

