Jennifer Lawrence radiates glow in blue as she spotted in NYC

File Footage

Jennifer Lawrence turned head with her gorgeous appearance as she was spotted strolling on the streets of New York City.



The Hunger Games actor radiated glow in a long patterned blue dress with a make-up free look flaunting her natural beauty in pictures obtained by Daily Mail.

The 31-year-old new mother’s billowy outfit and featured a cinched bodice with a flowy bottom covering a little below her knees.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail





Picture Credits: Daily Mail

Lawrence paired her dress with yellow sandals making her look pop up while she carried a small black bag in her hands.

The Hollywood diva accessorized her look with a necklace and left her long blonde hair open as they perfectly fell over her shoulders.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail

Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney welcomed their first baby in February after the actor told Vanity Fair that she would like to keep her baby’s life private.

She had jokingly said, “If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘oh, my god, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘god, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!'”

“But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can,” Lawrence added.