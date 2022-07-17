 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 17 2022
Adele gears up to announce new dates for her Las Vegas residency gigs, report

Music sensation Adele's canceled Las Vegas residency shows are set to be rescheduled for this summer, reportedly.

Rumors are making rounds on the internet that the Easy On Me singer is set to announce the new dates of the concerts after the singer axed her string of shows at Caesars Palace in January with just 24 hours’ notice, amid the rising number of cases of COVID-19.

The chart33-yea-topping star, 34, promised her angry fans that she would reschedule the shows as quickly as possible.

As per The Sun report, the Rolling in the Deep singer is set to announce the new dates between June and September this year.

“Adele loved performing in London and it gave her the drive to push forward with her Vegas residency,” a source told the outlet.

The outlet further reported that Adele is planning a ‘celebration’ to announce her long-awaited show. "An announcement is coming in the next few weeks. Management has asked for a celebration to promote her return.”

However, there is still some confusion over “whether the gigs will take place at Caesars Palace Colosseum or across the road at the larger Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theatre, which would allow her to increase ticket sales by almost 2,000 a night,” the report added.

