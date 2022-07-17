 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince George 'doesn't hold back what he wants' with Prince William, Kate Middleton?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 17, 2022

Prince George ‘doesn’t hold back what he wants’ with Prince William, Kate Middleton?
Prince George ‘doesn’t hold back what he wants’ with Prince William, Kate Middleton?

Prince George reportedly refuses to hold back on the things he wants even with his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton.

A Palace source made this admission in a recent interview with Express UK.

According to their revelation. “He is assertive, self-assured and knows what he wants, and doesn’t hold back on speaking his mind.”

“His personality is really starting to shine,” the insider also went on to add.

Despite his boisterous preference, however, he’s “already showing that he has what it takes to be the future King of England.”

“Despite the responsibilities he’ll entail in his future role, Kate and William don’t want to see him grow up too quickly.”

“They’re determined to give him as much of a normal childhood as possible and it’s working wonders. He’s such a lovable, down-to-earth little boy.”

