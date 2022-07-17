 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Firm blasted for ‘wrong move’ against Meghan Markle: report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 17, 2022

Firm blasted for ‘wrong move’ against Meghan Markle: report
Firm blasted for ‘wrong move’ against Meghan Markle: report

The Royal Family has been accused of ‘betraying’ Meghan Markle with their decision to keep the bullying probe a secret.

A royal editor for Daily Mail’s Dairy, Richard Eden made this claim.

While speaking to Palace Confidential, Mr. Eden was quoted addressing the blatantly “wrong move” recently played against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The royal expert was quoted saying, “It’s the wrong move.”

“I think it’s terrible for everyone that’s been left hanging. You could argue that it’s very unfair to Meghan.”

“What worries me greatly is it just seems like the Palace are falling over themselves not to upset Harry and Meghan.”

“They seem desperate not to upset them,” with the bullying probe findings “and I think that’s a mistake’.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle boasts about her relationship with tennis star Serena Williams?

Meghan Markle boasts about her relationship with tennis star Serena Williams?
Meghan Markle accused of ‘manipulating’ media over Prince Harry romance

Meghan Markle accused of ‘manipulating’ media over Prince Harry romance
Prince Charles ‘wasn’t allowed’ to marry Camilla earlier for THIS reason

Prince Charles ‘wasn’t allowed’ to marry Camilla earlier for THIS reason
Meghan Markle ‘can’t silence me’, royal author says ahead of bombshell book

Meghan Markle ‘can’t silence me’, royal author says ahead of bombshell book
Brad Pitt sets summer fashion goals in orange suit at ‘Bullet Train’ Paris photocall

Brad Pitt sets summer fashion goals in orange suit at ‘Bullet Train’ Paris photocall
Penelope Disick takes a jibe at Kendall Jenner in new video

Penelope Disick takes a jibe at Kendall Jenner in new video
What happened to Brooklyn Beckham's £1 million contract with Superdry? Deets inside

What happened to Brooklyn Beckham's £1 million contract with Superdry? Deets inside
Prince Harry ‘convinced’ Meghan she would be ‘as loved as Diana’: Expert

Prince Harry ‘convinced’ Meghan she would be ‘as loved as Diana’: Expert
Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson parties with multiple women in Greece

Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson parties with multiple women in Greece
Travis Scott to perform at high-profile bash before MLB All-Star Game

Travis Scott to perform at high-profile bash before MLB All-Star Game
Meghan Markle balcony verdict 'vetoed' by Prince Charles in Windsor meeting

Meghan Markle balcony verdict 'vetoed' by Prince Charles in Windsor meeting
Prince Andrew 'embarrassing' photo that can rock the royals if LEAKED

Prince Andrew 'embarrassing' photo that can rock the royals if LEAKED

Latest

view all