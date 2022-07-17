Firm blasted for ‘wrong move’ against Meghan Markle: report

The Royal Family has been accused of ‘betraying’ Meghan Markle with their decision to keep the bullying probe a secret.

A royal editor for Daily Mail’s Dairy, Richard Eden made this claim.

While speaking to Palace Confidential, Mr. Eden was quoted addressing the blatantly “wrong move” recently played against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The royal expert was quoted saying, “It’s the wrong move.”

“I think it’s terrible for everyone that’s been left hanging. You could argue that it’s very unfair to Meghan.”

“What worries me greatly is it just seems like the Palace are falling over themselves not to upset Harry and Meghan.”

“They seem desperate not to upset them,” with the bullying probe findings “and I think that’s a mistake’.”