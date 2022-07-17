 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Sean Connery's James Bond co-star Pedro Armendáriz killed himself before his 007 movie wrapped: report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 17, 2022

Sean Connerys James Bond co-star Pedro Armendáriz killed himself before his 007 movie wrapped: report

Sean Connery's second James Bond movie "From Russia with Love" saw him co-star opposite Pedro Armendáriz who was diagnosed with terminal cancer during filming.

Mexican actor Pedro tragically went on to shoot himself before his 007 movie wrapped, according to reports.

Pedro , who played Ali Kerim Bey, the head of MI6 Station T in Istanbul, shot himself before his film 007 completed, according to express.co.uk.

As per reports, Pedro had a part in John Wayne’s The Conqueror in 1956, which was filming in Utah while the US government was conducting atmospheric nuclear testing one state over in Nevada. 

Within 25 years of the production, 91 out of the 220 working on the movie developed cancer, 46 of whom died from it, according to reports.

 A few years later, the Mexican actor developed neck cancer at the UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, which was diagnosed as inoperable. Nevertheless, the actor was determined to get as much of his role in the film completed as soon as possible despite his pain, to provide financial security for his wife.

Shoot was soon shut down and moved to Britain, with Pedro’s scenes moved forward so he could complete as much as possible while physically still able to.

When it got to the point that he could no longer work, he had a stunt double and even director Terence Young standing in for him in the last two months of production.

With just weeks of his life remaining, the Bond actor headed to a hospital near his home. There, Pedro Armendáriz smuggled in a gun and died by suicide on June 18, 1963 at the age of 51, according to reports.

More From Entertainment:

Shakira frustrated over mother speaking out on her split from Gerard

Shakira frustrated over mother speaking out on her split from Gerard
Sylvester Stallone threw a bowl at Arnold Schwarzenegger’s head: Details

Sylvester Stallone threw a bowl at Arnold Schwarzenegger’s head: Details
Camilla won’t ‘ever forgive Meghan for what she’s done to Charles’

Camilla won’t ‘ever forgive Meghan for what she’s done to Charles’
Prince Harry has ‘no interest’ in developing relationship with Camilla

Prince Harry has ‘no interest’ in developing relationship with Camilla
Prince Harry ‘rewrote the Palace’s notebook’ for Meghan Markle

Prince Harry ‘rewrote the Palace’s notebook’ for Meghan Markle
Angelina Jolie makes perfect mother-daughter duo with Zahara in Rome

Angelina Jolie makes perfect mother-daughter duo with Zahara in Rome
Jennifer Lopez leaves fans in awe with her sizzling pics

Jennifer Lopez leaves fans in awe with her sizzling pics
‘Queen Elizabeth ran in her kilt’ to ‘take on brat’ Prince William

‘Queen Elizabeth ran in her kilt’ to ‘take on brat’ Prince William
Meghan Markle’s rift with her family ‘irritated’ Queen, Prince Charles

Meghan Markle’s rift with her family ‘irritated’ Queen, Prince Charles
Kylie Jenner only cares about ‘aesthetics of health’: troll fans

Kylie Jenner only cares about ‘aesthetics of health’: troll fans
Meghan Markle ‘needs more complex security’ than Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle ‘needs more complex security’ than Prince Harry?
Mia Regan cuts a casual figure as she steps out in St Tropez after 'split' with Romeo Beckham

Mia Regan cuts a casual figure as she steps out in St Tropez after 'split' with Romeo Beckham

Latest

view all