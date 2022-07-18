 
Monday Jul 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s anger at staff ‘fuelled by fury’ at Prince Harry?

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 18, 2022

Meghan Markle has been accused of bullying her staff and taking her ‘fury’ and ‘frustration’ at husband Prince Harry out on them in a new bombshell book by royal expert Tom Bower, reported The Sun.

In his new book, Revenge, scheduled to hit book shelves this week, Bower categorically named Meghan as being a ‘bully’ to her royal staff, and also claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex fostered a ‘demanding’ environment in their home, with both engaging in violent fights as well.

In an excerpt from the book shared by Mirror UK, Bower wrote: “Meghan was allegedly abrasive towards her four female staff and even towards the local British diplomats.”

He also claimed that she was once so ‘frustrated’ at Prince Harry during a royal tour that she ‘threw a cup of tea into the air’.

Bower then explained that Meghan’s anger was often ‘fuelled’ by Prince Harry, who would ‘trawl’ social media for negative comments, however, did not specify which tour the incidents were from.

Meghan and Harry were also accused of ‘bombarding their staff with demands for retribution and removal of the criticism.’

This comes just as an official inquiry into bullying complaints against Meghan was ‘buried’ by the Royal Family, with the Duchess herself claiming through her lawyer that the allegations were a ‘calculated smear campaign’.


