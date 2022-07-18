 
entertainment
Monday Jul 18 2022
Meghan Markle ‘hated’ being compared to Kate Middleton

Monday Jul 18, 2022

Meghan Markle ‘hated’ being compared to her ‘uncomplaining’ sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, as per royal author Tom Bower who, in a new explosive book, claimed that the Duchess of Sussex was left ‘fragile’ and ‘sensitive’.

The Sun published an excerpt from Bower’s upcoming new bombshell book, Revenge, in which he touched upon Meghan’s reaction to constantly being compared to Kate, the wife of Prince Harry’s older brother Prince William.

As per Bower, “Meghan was angry that Palace officials refused to protect her image,” and “hated the comparisons with uncomplaining Kate.”

He further wrote that “in turn, Kate regarded her neighbour (Meghan) as dismissive of other people.”

Bower also claimed: “Meghan became increasingly fragile, demanding that the Palace staff view the world from her perspective.”

