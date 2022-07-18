 
Tom Bower speaks out on Meghan Markle, Harry’s ‘fascinating story’

Tom Bower recently weighed in on his bombshell book about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s ‘fascinating’ story.

During his appearance on Breakfast Show with Sky, the British author said, “I wrote, four years ago, a book about Prince Charles, and it was a story about how he had rehabilitated himself after Diana’s death, and how Camilla also had to be rehabilitated, and it was a number one, it was a fascinating story.

“So when Meghan came along into the scene, I just thought, ‘This is fascinating. How is this going to play out?’”

Bower said he “just had to understand, how did this woman operate? Who is this woman?”

The writer continued: “And what's fascinating about Meghan is that she comes from, not a poor background, but a broken family, a troubled background. 

"She might have disappeared, not least because she wasn’t a successful actress in Hollywood terms, but she set her sight on achieving something, she wanted to be famous.”

“It’s a fascinating story about a woman who literally fights to get the top and to be famous, and how she does it, the determination,” Bower explained.

“And in her terms, Meghan is very successful. She is now a global icon amongst many many people, especially young people.”

