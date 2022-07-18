‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Chris Hemsworth dishes on his bulky physique in latest interview

Hollywood hunk Chris Hemsworth is revealing his wife and family’s reaction to Thor: Love and Thunder's bulky physique.

After his recent hit, the Hollywood A-lister opened up about how he gained weight for his fourth instalment with the franchise.

On watching the trailer of the film, fans were happy about Hemsworth's godly body but according to the actor, not everyone was on board with the beefy look.

During an interview with USA TODAY, the dashing actor revealed that his wife Elsa Pataky along with his family were against the sizeable arms.

He told the outlet, "My wife was like, 'Bleh, it's too much.'"He continued to explain, 'There are a lot of my male friends who are like, Yeah!' but a lot of female friends and family are like, 'Yuck.'"

While Hemsworth's wife and family had their reservations about his new muscles, the Marvel fans were all more excited that Chris' body was one step closer to Thor's godly body, especially after Avengers: End Game which saw the actor in a predominantly dad-bod physique.

As for how Chris achieved such a feat, the actor disclosed that the pandemic lockdown was a big contributor.

He elaborated, "It came from boredom, sitting in COVID lockdown was like a prison," he went on to add, "It was train, eat, train, eat. Nothing else to do. Then I turned up for the film bigger than I've ever been." Besides the actor putting on a bulk of muscle, Chris stripped down to his bare skin for a scene in the Taika Waititi directorial.

Hemsworth remarked and told ET in a chat, "But, I mean, it was kind of 10, 11 years in the making, that shot. In each film we've taken off another item of clothing, and now we just kind of took it all off."



