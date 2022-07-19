 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth ‘airbrushed’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry from royal history?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 19, 2022

Queen Elizabeth ‘airbrushed’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry from royal history?
Queen Elizabeth ‘airbrushed’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry from royal history?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry was deeply shocked after learning that he and his wife Meghan Markle were effectively being ‘airbrushed’ from the royal family by Queen Elizabeth.

The claim has been made by royal author Tom Bower in his new book titled “Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors.”

In the book, Tom Bower claims Prince Harry was stunned after the couple's photograph was absent during Queen Elizabeth's 2019 Christmas speech.

The Queen focused on Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton during her 2019 Christmas Day broadcast, the author further claims.

He writes: "As Harry watched his grandmother from Vancouver, he was staggered. Four silver-framed family photographs had been carefully placed behind her.

"They showed the Queen's father George VI, Prince Philip, Charles and Camilla, and finally William and his family.”

"The Windsors," Bower claimed, "were airbrushing the Sussexes from history."

More From Entertainment:

Drew Barrymore melts hearts online with her joyful ‘rainy’ video: Watch

Drew Barrymore melts hearts online with her joyful ‘rainy’ video: Watch
Why Prince Charles asked Harry to make Meghan 'stop' her outspoken dad

Why Prince Charles asked Harry to make Meghan 'stop' her outspoken dad
Can Prince Harry improve ties with Duchess Camilla?

Can Prince Harry improve ties with Duchess Camilla?
Ladysmith Black Mambazo shrug off power cut to sing for Mandela

Ladysmith Black Mambazo shrug off power cut to sing for Mandela
Camila Cabello contracts COVID-19, shares health update via energetic TikTok clip

Camila Cabello contracts COVID-19, shares health update via energetic TikTok clip
Bella Hadid’s boyfriend Marc Kalman reportedly planning to pop the question

Bella Hadid’s boyfriend Marc Kalman reportedly planning to pop the question

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dismiss rift rumours

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dismiss rift rumours
The secret behind Jennifer Lopez’s glam look on her wedding to Ben Affleck revealed

The secret behind Jennifer Lopez’s glam look on her wedding to Ben Affleck revealed
Prince Harry 'imprisoned' in 'pleasure palace' of Montecito: 'Perfect fit' for Mandela

Prince Harry 'imprisoned' in 'pleasure palace' of Montecito: 'Perfect fit' for Mandela

Comic-Con finally returns to San Diego with ‘Thrones’ and ‘Rings’

Comic-Con finally returns to San Diego with ‘Thrones’ and ‘Rings’
‘Queen’s Gambit’ star Anya Taylor-Joy ‘secretly’ ties the knot with Malcolm McRae

‘Queen’s Gambit’ star Anya Taylor-Joy ‘secretly’ ties the knot with Malcolm McRae
Meghan Markle threw her 'cup in the air' over 'anger' at female staff

Meghan Markle threw her 'cup in the air' over 'anger' at female staff

Latest

view all