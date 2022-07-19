Queen Elizabeth ‘airbrushed’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry from royal history?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry was deeply shocked after learning that he and his wife Meghan Markle were effectively being ‘airbrushed’ from the royal family by Queen Elizabeth.



The claim has been made by royal author Tom Bower in his new book titled “Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors.”

In the book, Tom Bower claims Prince Harry was stunned after the couple's photograph was absent during Queen Elizabeth's 2019 Christmas speech.

The Queen focused on Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton during her 2019 Christmas Day broadcast, the author further claims.

He writes: "As Harry watched his grandmother from Vancouver, he was staggered. Four silver-framed family photographs had been carefully placed behind her.

"They showed the Queen's father George VI, Prince Philip, Charles and Camilla, and finally William and his family.”

"The Windsors," Bower claimed, "were airbrushing the Sussexes from history."