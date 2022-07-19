Ethan Hawke has a personal connection with ‘Stranger Things’: read on

Hollywood star Ethan Hawke is sharing his personal connection with Stranger Things in his recent interview.



Speaking with Entertainment Tonight the Before Sunrise star admitted that he feels connected to Stranger Things and it's not just because of his daughter Maya Hawke, who is adored by the popular show's fans as Robin Buckley.

"A lot of people don't know this, but when the first upside down world took place, it actually took place on November 6th, 1983 in Hawkins, which was my 13th birthday, which was the year I made Explorers and started acting, so I feel somehow like this was meant to be for Maya, like, it was aligned in the stars."

Ethan Hawke also revealed that he "loved" Stranger Things and is "so proud of" Maya Hawke - who he says is extremely fun to be around, passionate and serious and funny and playful - because he feels his daughter "does a great job" as Robin.

However, the 51-year-old actor is most happy about the fact that she's surrounded by her "amazing, talented young" Stranger Things castmates, which was a similar experience Ethan had when he starred in Dead Poet's Society, surrounded by other young people who loved the same thing Hawke loved and got to tell a story that affected their generation.

"Stranger Things is a defining creative force for this generation, and so I'm so proud of Maya and I'm so happy for her, and I know it's just the beginning," the Moon Knight star fondly concluded.