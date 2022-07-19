 
entertainment
Victoria Beckham showers love on Mia Regan’s stunning photo: PIC

Victoria Beckham recently commented on her son’s ex Mia Regan’s sun-soaked photo on social media following her split from Romeo after their three-year romance.

This week, Mia took to Instagram to post a gorgeous photo of her posing in a gold two-piece co-ord while she leaned against a yellow wall.

She captioned it, “Wee bit posey so left u a surprise at the end.”

Interestingly, the fashion designer’s gesture proved that she is close to Mia despite the breakup as the former Spice Girls wrote, “Beautiful x kisses x” under her breathtaking snap.

Mia also replied with love-heart emojis to Victoria’s comment.

According to Daily Mail, Mia and Romeo’s relationship ended due to the “pressures of navigating a long-distance relationship as their careers compelled them away from one another for quite some time”.

“She’s continuing to collaborate with Victoria through her work, but sadly Romeo and Mia aren’t together anymore, however, they are on friendly terms now,” a source close to Mia told outlet. 

