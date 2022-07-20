 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's security team issues stern warning to diners

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s security team gave stern warning to the diners as the royal couple were spotted at a popular eatery in New York.

According to the Page Six, Meghan and Harry’s security team members warned the diners they would be thrown out of the restaurant if they attempted to take photos of the royal couple.

The report, citing a source, says the other patrons dining at the restaurant were informed by the security team of Meghan and Harry that they would be “asked to leave” if they tried to take any photos.

Also, the security blocked and stopped fans trying to take photos on the way into the restaurant.

Meanwhile, it is reported that there was ‘lots and lots’ of security all throughout the restaurant. Meghan and Harry were not in a private room.

The royal couple were seated in the middle of the busy restaurant.

