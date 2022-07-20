 
Wednesday Jul 20 2022
Khloé Kardashian hits ‘like’ on post defending ex Tristan Thompson’s new relationship

Wednesday Jul 20, 2022

Khloé Kardashian subtly approved her cheater ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's new-found romance with mystery woman.

The 38-year-old “liked” an Instagram video posted by a page fan featuring the NBA player holding hands of a brunette as per Page Six.

“To everyone that’s freaking out about this video of Tristan in Greece with another girl, Khloé and Tristan are both single and according to the statement from Khloe’s rep, they haven’t spoken since December besides co-parenting,” the caption on the post read.

“I don’t know why it would be crazy for Tristan to be with another girl as long as he’s a good dad to his baby,” it added.

The reality TV star seems to have no issues with Thompson’s new-found romance as she too has moved on with a private equity investor, whose identity still remains a secret.

However, despite having moved on, the former couple announced that they are expecting another baby together via surrogate.

“The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else,” a source told Us Weekly.

