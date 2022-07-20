 
Blue Dragon Series Awards commences with Glitz and Glamour

The Blue Dragon City Awards were organized by Sports Chosen (a sister brand of Chosen IIbo) for excellence in television and OTT in South Korea.

 The awards exalted the content produced and invested in by streaming services in Korea including Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, WATCHA, Wavve, Kakoa TV, Coupeng Play, and Tving.

Sports Chosen decided to host the award ceremony in light of the growing popularity of Korean dramas and variety shows.

The awards honour brilliance in the quality of content- shown on streaming platforms- which is gaining Worldwide recognition and applause- as opposed to television networks.

Renowned Korean celebrities graced the red carpet in their beautiful attire. Some won big at the inaugural Blue Dragon Series Awards such as Lee Jaung Jee won the Best Actor for the Popular series Squid Game, Kim Go Eun won the best Actress for Yumi's Cells and Kang Ho Dong won Best Male Entertainer for New Journey to the West Special: Spring Camp.

Other well-known celebrities include Park Hae Soo, Goo Kiyo Hawan, Jung Ho Yeon, Celeb Five, Girl's Day Yura, Han Hyo Joo, MCs Girl's Generation's YoonA and Jung Hyung Moo, and Exo's Kai.

