Ana de Armas reveals why there is no need for female Bond

Wednesday Jul 20 2022
Wednesday Jul 20, 2022

Ana de Armas spoke up that there is no need for James Bond to be a woman in her latest interview.

Ana, who also starred in last year’s No Time to Die, was Daniel Craig’s last venture as the British spy agent.

Reportedly, the creators of the movie have been looking out for opposite sex as a replacement for Daniel’s Bond character.

Speaking to The Sun, the 34-year-old actress noted, “There’s no need for a female Bond.”

“There shouldn’t be any need to steal someone else’s character, you know, to take over,” she told outlet.

While talking about Bond’s role who is depicted as a misogynist, the Deep Water star added, “This is a novel, and it leads into this James Bond world and this fantasy of that universe where he’s at.”

“What I would like is that the female roles in the Bond films, even though Bond will continue to be a man, are brought to life in a different way. Women are given a more substantial part and recognition. That’s what I think is more interesting than flipping things,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Ana can also be seen in her latest project The Gray Man opposite Ryan Gosling.  

