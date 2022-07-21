 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Lizzo admits she felt ‘ashamed’ as music, fashion industries lack body inclusivity

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 21, 2022

Lizzo admits she felt ‘ashamed’ as music, fashion industries lack body inclusivity
Lizzo admits she felt ‘ashamed’ as music, fashion industries lack body inclusivity

Lizzo recently wore her heart on her sleeve to weigh in on the lack of body inclusivity in the music and fashion industries.

The 34-year-old singer admitted that she felt ‘ashamed’ for years and thought she didn’t have the ‘qualities’ needed to be a pop star.

She thought that people wouldn’t connect with her as they wouldn’t want to look like the singer.

During her conversation with Elle UK, the singer said that she doesn't want to be the 'token big girl' while dishing on the lack of body diversity in the fashion industry.

“I don't want to be the token big girl for the fashion world, I want to open the door,” Lizzo expressed.

“Nearly every star I saw on stage was thinner and light-skinned, and they didn't look like me,” she continued.

“I wasn't really set up to believe that I was desirable, for me, being a pop star – part of it is people either want to be you or be with you.”

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian’s family’s relation with Tristan Thompson revealed

Khloe Kardashian’s family’s relation with Tristan Thompson revealed
Meghan Markle mocked for 'hilarious' bid to become US President

Meghan Markle mocked for 'hilarious' bid to become US President
Donald Trump and family attend Ivana Trump's funeral

Donald Trump and family attend Ivana Trump's funeral
Tom Cruise house-hunting in London: ‘Shopping in the $10 million range’

Tom Cruise house-hunting in London: ‘Shopping in the $10 million range’
Tristan Thompson tried to coerce Maralee Nichols to get an abortion

Tristan Thompson tried to coerce Maralee Nichols to get an abortion

Why Brad Pitt chose to wear a skirt at ‘Bullet Train’ premiere in Berlin; Deets inside

Why Brad Pitt chose to wear a skirt at ‘Bullet Train’ premiere in Berlin; Deets inside
Ben Affleck had ‘full-on meltdown’ before his surprise wedding with Jennifer Lopez: Pic

Ben Affleck had ‘full-on meltdown’ before his surprise wedding with Jennifer Lopez: Pic
50 Cent horror film ‘Skill House’ camera man passes out while filming ‘crazy’ scene

50 Cent horror film ‘Skill House’ camera man passes out while filming ‘crazy’ scene
Drake goes ‘yacht hopping’ with YouTuber in St. Tropez

Drake goes ‘yacht hopping’ with YouTuber in St. Tropez
Selena Gomez shares morning skincare routine for glowing skin

Selena Gomez shares morning skincare routine for glowing skin
Famous Korean Celebrities become Award Recipients at the New York Asian Film Festival

Famous Korean Celebrities become Award Recipients at the New York Asian Film Festival
Zendaya, Tom Holland turn heads amid couple’s rare outing in NYC

Zendaya, Tom Holland turn heads amid couple’s rare outing in NYC

Latest

view all