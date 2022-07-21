Lizzo admits she felt ‘ashamed’ as music, fashion industries lack body inclusivity

Lizzo recently wore her heart on her sleeve to weigh in on the lack of body inclusivity in the music and fashion industries.

The 34-year-old singer admitted that she felt ‘ashamed’ for years and thought she didn’t have the ‘qualities’ needed to be a pop star.

She thought that people wouldn’t connect with her as they wouldn’t want to look like the singer.

During her conversation with Elle UK, the singer said that she doesn't want to be the 'token big girl' while dishing on the lack of body diversity in the fashion industry.

“I don't want to be the token big girl for the fashion world, I want to open the door,” Lizzo expressed.

“Nearly every star I saw on stage was thinner and light-skinned, and they didn't look like me,” she continued.

“I wasn't really set up to believe that I was desirable, for me, being a pop star – part of it is people either want to be you or be with you.”