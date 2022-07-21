Tristan Thompson tried to coerce Maralee Nichols to get an abortion 

 
Khloé Kardashian’s rep confirmed earlier this month that she is expecting a second baby with her ex Tristan Thompson through surrogacy.

Needless to say, people were stunned by the news, as Tristan had been involved in a paternity scandal just eight months ago, when he welcomed a baby boy, Theo, with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

Khloé found out about Tristan’s secret son “with the rest of the world” when legal documents from his court battle with Maralee were leaked. She was left heartbroken by his deceit.

Khloé and Tristan’s surrogate was impregnated just weeks before the scandal broke, but this means that Tristan was well aware of the baby already on the way as he planned his new addition with Khloé.

According to Maralee’s allegations, Tristan was actively encouraging her to have an abortion while simultaneously going forward with the surrogacy plans.

In the December court documents, Maralee shared alleged messages from Tristan where he told her that he’d have “Zero involvment” in raising the baby while appearing to offer her $75,000 to have an abortion.

A message he sent her read: “Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It's completely wrong. You are aware that I'm retiring after this season. So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who's unemployed."

A follow-up added: "It's Texas so it will be only a couple hundred dollars, so you better off taking this 75k I'm offering because you won't get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who's unemployed."

Tristan denied that the were from him, instead claiming that they were “fabricated” by Maralee.

