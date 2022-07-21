Prince Harry ‘becomes less fidgety’ as he recalls childhood memories with Diana

FileFootage

Prince Harry appeared ‘at ease’ while recalling his childhood memories and his mother Princess Diana at the United Nations on July 18.



A body language expert Darren Stanton said the Duke of Sussex “became less fidgety” and “smiled sincerely” as he remembered the “playfulness” and “cheekiness” in his speech, reported Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

Stanton said that the prince appeared “a very different version” compared to “the one we are used to seeing.”

In his speech, Harry said, “On my wall, and in my heart every day, is an image of my mother and Mandela meeting in Cape Town in 1997.”

“When I first looked at the photo, straight away what jumped out was the joy on my mother’s face,” said Harry.

“The playfulness, cheekiness, even. Pure delight to be in communion with another soul so committed to serving humanity.”