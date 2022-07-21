Johnny Depp, Jeff Beck win hearts as they sign limited edition t-shirts for wildlife charity auction

Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck win hearts as they sign limited edition t-shirts for wildlife charity auction



Hollywood star Johnny Depp and musician Jeff Beck melt hearts with their sweet gesture as they donated signed t-shirts for Tunbridge Wells wildlife charity auction.

The stars donated signed limited edition t-shirts to a Kent charity to auction for much-needed funds. There are only 10 of these t-shirts in the world and they are in the online auction until Sunday at around 9.30pm.



The bidding for one t-shirt is currently at £620 but that is set to rocket once news gets out they are on sale.



They were delivered with a handwritten note from Beck's wife Sandra, also a firm supporter of Folly. The couple have held fundraising events to help the charity.

Folly Wildlife Rescue, which has been given the tops showing the pair's album cover '18', hit global headlines when it had a surprise visit from mega movie star Depp last month.



Images on Folly's auction website show a close-up of the sketches of the two men's younger faces. In a previous interview, Mr Beck said when they jammed and played music together they felt 18 again, which was the inspiration for the album's title.