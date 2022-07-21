 
Meghan Markle’s jumpsuit sparks comparisons to Kate Middleton’s dress

It's not uncommon for royals to emulate each other's fashion ensembles, and during a recent trip to New York, Meghan Markle took some inspiration from her sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

While stepping out for a date night with Prince Harry, Meghan rocked a black-and-white jumpsuit by Gabriela Hearst. Fans on social media were quick to point out the similarity to a gown recently worn by her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

Markle, 40, looked sleek in her strapless outfit as she joined Prince Harry, 37, for dinner at Locanda Verde after the two visited the United Nations to mark Nelson Mandela Day.

Wearing a black jumpsuit with flared legs, black and white ties at the back and a wide white band at the top, the duchess’ look was similar in style to the Roland Mouret dress the Duchess of Cambridge wore to the “Top Gun: Maverick” premiere.

Unsurprisingly, Team Meghan and Team Kate had different opinions on the look.

“Wow this outfit looks familiar. Where have we seen it before?” one fan commented. “Right, the Duchess of Cambridge wore something similar to the Top Gun Maverick Premiere. Too bad Megs isn’t original.”

A Sussex fan clapped back, writing, “The pick me’s have arrived! Kate’s dress was actually the same designer and style as something Meghan had worn previously. Meghan knows how to modernise and style a look. She looks fabulous here.”

At the end of the day, the Duchess of Cambridge’s look probably isn’t where the duchess drew her inspiration; Markle has been a fan of Gabriela Hearst designs for years.

