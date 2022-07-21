 
Thursday Jul 21 2022
Shania Twain dishes out on ex-husband's affair in Not Just A Girl trailer

Thursday Jul 21, 2022

Canadian singer Shania Twain recently opened up about her disloyal ex-husband Robert “Mutt” Lange in a forthcoming Netflix documentary Not Just A Girl.

In nearly two-minute trailer released Wednesday, the singer-songwriter revealed how her divorce from Lange had affected her at a deeper level.

“It was similarly intense to losing my parents,” said the Grammy-winning singer

She continued, “I thought I had lost my voice forever. I thought that was it.”

Twain mentioned that her former husband was not only the father of their son, but he also “played an instrumental role in my music career”.

For the unversed, the You’re Still the One hit-maker came to know that Lange was having an affair with her then-personal assistant as well as pal Marie-Anne Thiébaud in 2008.

Following this revelation, the ex couple got divorced in 2010 after good 17 years of marriage.

Apart from her love life, the documentary also reflected on the singer’s successful transition from country crooner to pop star.

Lionel Richie also agreed and added, “She was the first person to break that door open and go across the music genres. She was that trailblazer.”

Reportedly, the country singer's documentary will hit the streaming service on July 26. 

Watch here:


