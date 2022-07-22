 
entertainment
Friday Jul 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Pearl Jam cancels concert in Vienna

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 22, 2022

Pearl Jam cancels concert in Vienna

US rock band Pearl Jam cancelled a concert in Vienna on Wednesday after singer Eddie Vedder’s vocal chords were damaged at an outdoor venue near Paris by the heat, dust and smoke from fires.

“To all those who were anticipating a great Pearl Jam show tonight in Vienna, we were too. However, due to the extreme circumstances at the last outdoor site outside of Paris (heat, dust, and smoke from the fires) our singer Ed Vedder’s throat was left damaged,” the group said in a statement posted on Instagram on Wednesday.

“He has seen doctors and had treatment but as of yet, his vocal cords have not recovered. This is brutal news and horrible timing…for everyone involved.”

Pearl Jam performed at the Lollapalooza Paris music festival at the weekend amid a heat wave with spikes well above 40 Celsius (104F) in southern Europe.

Firefighters in southwestern France have been battling since July 12 to contain massive forest wildfires while Britain recorded its highest ever temperature on Tuesday.

“Those who work so hard to put on the shows as well as those who give their precious time and energies to attend…, as a band, we are deeply sorry and have tried to find options to still play,” Pearl Jam said.

“And Ed wants to play. There’s just no throat available at this time…So very, very deeply sorry.”

The band said tickets would be refunded.

Wednesday’s Vienna concert was part of Pearl Jam’s European tour, with the next stop scheduled in Prague on Friday...Reuters 

More From Entertainment:

Personal attack launched on Harry and Meghan's friend in new book

Personal attack launched on Harry and Meghan's friend in new book

Kate Middleton and Prince William share Prince George's new picture ahead of his birthday

Kate Middleton and Prince William share Prince George's new picture ahead of his birthday

Prince Harry branded 'professional victim' in scathing new attack

Prince Harry branded 'professional victim' in scathing new attack
Meghan Markle ‘made it clear’ to friends to ‘not talk’ to Tom Bower

Meghan Markle ‘made it clear’ to friends to ‘not talk’ to Tom Bower
Meghan Markle only married Prince Harry to ‘become famous’: Royal author

Meghan Markle only married Prince Harry to ‘become famous’: Royal author
Meghan Markle ‘not famous' before finding Prince Harry: Expert

Meghan Markle ‘not famous' before finding Prince Harry: Expert

Meghan Markle’s claims during Oprah show SLAMMED by royal author

Meghan Markle’s claims during Oprah show SLAMMED by royal author
Chris Hemsworth leaves internet in splits with wrong message on wife's birthday cake: Photo

Chris Hemsworth leaves internet in splits with wrong message on wife's birthday cake: Photo
Johnny Depp reacts to Amber Heard's latest move, says his legal team 'confident'

Johnny Depp reacts to Amber Heard's latest move, says his legal team 'confident'
Amber Heard officially files to appeal verdict in Johnny Depp defamation case

Amber Heard officially files to appeal verdict in Johnny Depp defamation case
Prince Harry sets tongues wagging with his strange appearance at UN

Prince Harry sets tongues wagging with his strange appearance at UN
Kanye West gives up on getting back together with Kim Kardashian?

Kanye West gives up on getting back together with Kim Kardashian?

Latest

view all