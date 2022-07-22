 
Friday Jul 22 2022
Meghan Markle and Harry want to run a woke alternate royal family: expert

Friday Jul 22, 2022

Meghan Markle and Harry want to run a woke alternate royal family: expert

Netflix wants to broadcast Prince Harry and Meghan Markles 'docu-series' at the same time as Netflix's The Crown, said a report in NY Post.

Commenting on the reports, senior royal biographer Angela Levin said it is "More proof that Harry and Meghan  want to run a woke alternate royal family that would wipe out the one we have already."

She added it was the "Time to lose their titles and for Harry his Counsellor of State post."

Levin sarcastically wrote,  "Of course with Meghan also as President in the USA."

Pro-monarchy royal experts have also criticized Netflix over The Crown, which is about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

The streaming giant received backlash for "incorrect" depictions of some royal family members.

