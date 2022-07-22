 
entertainment
Friday Jul 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle suspected Victoria Beckham of giving ‘scoop’ to journalists

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 22, 2022

FileFootage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allegedly left David and Victoria Beckham ‘outraged’ with the accusations of 'indiscretion', claimed the bombshell book.

The British author Tom Bower, in his bombshell book Revenge: Meghan, Harry And The War between the Windsors, weighs in on the Suits alum’s row with Beckhams.

"Harry and Meghan were shackled,” the biographer wrote. “Every night they scoured the internet to read the newspaper reports and the trolls’ postings on social media.

"Irrationally, they grouped the two together and fed each other’s frenzy about the media.

"Convinced that as champions of goodness they were being persecuted by mendacity and racism, they felt victimised by the mildest criticism.

"Harry’s instability fed Meghan’s fears that friends were leaking stories to the media.

"In particular, she suspected Victoria Beckham of indiscretion,” Tom detailed.

"Harry called David Beckham to repeat the accusation. Outraged, Beckham’s truthful denials damaged their relationship,” he added.

Meanwhile, The Sun in 2020 quoted its source claiming, “When Meghan moved to London, Victoria shared a whole bunch of beauty tips but not long after, some of these emerged in print and Meghan was furious.

“Inexplicably, she feared Victoria was behind it — I mean, the idea that Victoria Beckham would be personally ringing journalists to give them a scoop is ridiculous — and spoke to Harry about it.

“Harry is very protective of Meghan, and decided to deal with the matter head-on, by directly contacting his good pal, David.

More From Entertainment:

Kourtney Kardashian brushes off claims her son Mason’s on social media: ‘Fake accounts’

Kourtney Kardashian brushes off claims her son Mason’s on social media: ‘Fake accounts’
Korean star Kim Hyun Joong set to welcome a child

Korean star Kim Hyun Joong set to welcome a child
Seventeen crowned 7-time million sellers after 'Sector 17' sets an outstanding record

Seventeen crowned 7-time million sellers after 'Sector 17' sets an outstanding record
Khloé Kardashian’s fans brutally troll Tristan Thompson, details inside

Khloé Kardashian’s fans brutally troll Tristan Thompson, details inside
Bebe Rexha, ITZY team up for 'Break My Heart Myself'

Bebe Rexha, ITZY team up for 'Break My Heart Myself'

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson have ‘insane chemistry’: ‘They’re more in love’

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson have ‘insane chemistry’: ‘They’re more in love’
Britney Spears shocks the internet with explicit selfies

Britney Spears shocks the internet with explicit selfies
Prince Harry blasted for environment lecture at UN despite 'private jet' travels

Prince Harry blasted for environment lecture at UN despite 'private jet' travels
Prince Harry plans to ‘expose’ Camilla in bombshell memoir

Prince Harry plans to ‘expose’ Camilla in bombshell memoir
K-Pop band: THE BOYZ announces comeback plans

K-Pop band: THE BOYZ announces comeback plans
First look at Penelope’s glow up in season 3 of Bridgerton

First look at Penelope’s glow up in season 3 of Bridgerton
Prince George flashes adorable smile in birthday portrait by Kate Middleton

Prince George flashes adorable smile in birthday portrait by Kate Middleton

Latest

view all