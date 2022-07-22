Prince Harry wins court battle against Home Office over security arrangements

FileFootage

Prince Harry has won his latest legal battle as he secured a bid to bring a High Court (HC) ruling against the Home Office over his security arrangements in the UK.



The Duke of Sussex launched the lawsuit in February after Home Office refused to allow him to pay for his own protection when he flew to the UK.

On Friday, the HC judge granted permission for part of Harry’s claim to have a judicial review.

“The application for permission to apply for judicial review is allowed in part and refused in part,” said Mr Justice Swift.

"In the course of submissions it became apparent that while the claimant may have had disagreements with persons who were Ravec committee members, there was no evidence at all to support a claim that any committee member had approached decisions with a closed mind, or that either decision was affected by bias."

The British prince’s claims concern the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec)’s decision that Harry would no longer be given the “same degree” of security.